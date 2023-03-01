Heartland Votes

A few strong to severe storms south this evening. Heavy rain tomorrow night.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving into the area and out ahead of this front scattered showers and storms will develop this evening. Some of these storms could produce hail and high winds. These storms will move out of the area by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the upper 30s north to near 50 south. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Heavy rain and storms will move across the area late Thursday into early Friday. A flood watch has been issued for the threat of three inches of rain or more. Another strong area of low pressure will move through the area early Friday bringing with it the chance for very strong winds.

