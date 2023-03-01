Heartland Votes

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad

By Joyce Peterson and Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 confirmed that a FedEx pilot was shot in the middle of the night while asleep in bed. The aviator was staying in a home in Sherwood Forest, a neighborhood right next to the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus.

FedEx employs more than 5,500 of the world’s most experienced pilots. Many are military veterans. If they live out of town but will be flying out of the Memphis hub, they stay overnight in a crash pad, a cheap place to rent close to the airport.

At 12:10 Tuesday morning, one pilot’s crash pad became a crime scene.

After the shooting, 23-year-old Dillon Munn rushed to the 3500 block of Allandale Road to check on his mother. She lives right across the street from where the FedEx pilot was hit by gunfire.

MPD said someone opened fire on the crash pad just after midnight.

”What’s going through my mind? I’m really trying to figure out what happened,” said Munn. “Every time I see [the pilots], they wave and smile. Never was a problem. Like I said, it’s pilots, they got stuff to live for, you know what I’m saying? I’m pretty sure they ain’t out here riskin’ it.”

MPD said there are no witnesses to the shooting, no surveillance video, no suspect information or motive. Investigators did find .223 caliber shell casings at the scene, the kind of bullets used in an AR-15 or other style rifle.

Large bullet holes were visible in the front door, front windows, and paneling of the house. Multiple rounds went into the front bedroom. Broken glass was everywhere.

MPD said the pilot, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition, hit in the back near his right shoulder.

In a statement to Action News 5, FedEx said:

“Our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of our team member. We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

Munn’s thoughts are on his mother and moving her to a safer neighborhood.

“It’s messed up right here, right now in Memphis. It really is, especially dealing with the youth. You’ve got so much crime going on. You can’t go anywhere without getting your car broken into,” said Munn, “When is it going to stop? When is it going to stop?”

