Heartland Votes

Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.(USDC for Eastern District of Pennsylvania)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.

Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

After an alert during security screening, the bag was examined and found hidden in the lining was a “circular compound” about three inches in diameter encased in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap.

An FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound and concluded that it contained a granular powder consistent with a “commercial grade firework” and “suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks.”

Attached to it was a “quick fuse” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a “hobby fuse” that burns more slowly and appeared to have been added after the manufacture, authorities said.

Authorities said they concluded that both the black powder and flash powder “are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers,” according to the criminal complaint.

The baggage also contained “a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” authorities said.

GFCI outlets are a type of circuit breaker.

Authorities said Muffley was paged over the airport’s public address system and shortly thereafter he was seen leaving the airport. He was traced to a Lansford address where he was arrested by the FBI late Monday night.

Officials said he remains in custody pending a probable cause hearing and detention hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Allentown, with Muffley attending via videoconference. A message was left Wednesday for Muffley’s federal public defender, Timothy Wright.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
More than half of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for strong to severe thunderstorms...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible severe storms

Latest News

Nurse practitioner Sheila Armbruster serves 1,500 patients at Broadway Family Clinic in Cape...
Southeast Mo. nurse practitioner talks financial costs of collaborating with physicians
Food banks are preparing to feed double the number of families now that SNAP benefits are gone.
Food banks prepare to feed more with end of SNAP benefits
Nurse practitioner Sheila Armbruster serves 1,500 patients at Broadway Family Clinic in Cape...
Proposed bill would ease restrictions on nurse practitioners in Missouri
Some students at the Cape Girardeau Jr. High School built a 3D-printed violin.
Cape Girardeau students 3D print violin as class project