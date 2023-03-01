City of Carbondale looks for citizen feedback with community survey

Heartland Votes

The city launched an online community survey to get feedback from its citizens.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city launched an online community survey to get feedback from its citizens.

It’s available in two languages:

According to the city, the survey will take 15-20 minutes.

It will ask for feedback on city services, community programs, employment opportunities and activities that interest you and your family.

They said city leaders will review the results to help them find opportunities for improvements and where to direct resources.

The deadline to finish the survey is Wednesday, March 15.

According to the city, the responses are confidential, and no identifying information will be shared.

