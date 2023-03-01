Carterville, Ill. man accused of domestic violence, holding woman against her will

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of severely injuring a woman and holding her against her will.

Tristan R. Sine, of Carterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery/bodily harm resulting from a previous incident.

Sine was booked into the Williamson County Jail. Deputies say additional charges are pending.

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, while serving an arrest warrant at a home on February 27, deputies found a severely injured woman being held against her will.

The woman was taken to a hospital and reunited with her family.

Deputies say the woman’s injuries included severe swelling, multiple bruises and a broken nose.

“This is one of the most severe and prolonged cases of domestic violence that I have seen,” Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know are the victim of domestic violence, deputies say you can call 911, the sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

