Heartland Votes

Cardinals fans can attend multiple home games for monthly fee with Budweiser Ballpark Pass

The exterior of Busch Stadium
The exterior of Busch Stadium(AP Photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis Cardinals fans will be able to attend as many home games as they want for a monthly fee.

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass allows fans the chance to attend as many 2023 home games as they want for a monthly fee of $34.99. On game day, pass holders will get a Standing Room ticket delivered directly to their smartphone through the MLB Ballpark app. Fans with the pass will also be eligible to receive the promotional giveaway item at the gate.

The pass will automatically renew each month. The pass can not be used for Opening Day and on October 1.

Click here for more details or to purchase a pass.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
More than half of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for strong to severe thunderstorms...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible severe storms

Latest News

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros pitcher...
Rolen to enter Baseball Hall of Fame with Cardinals cap on plaque
Ryan Helsley meets with reporters to discuss the outcome of his arbitration hearing against the...
Acknowledging the flaws in the system, Cardinals’ Helsley takes arbitration loss in stride
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing...
Dan McLaughlin talks of history with alcoholism, depression in Twitter post after losing Cardinals broadcasting job
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin pleads guilty to DWI charge