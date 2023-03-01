Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau students 3D print violin as class project

Some students at the Cape Girardeau Jr. High School built a 3D-printed violin.
Some students at the Cape Girardeau Jr. High School built a 3D-printed violin.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can 3D print anything these days.

A toy, a house, food, but what about musical instruments?

That’s exactly what a class a Cape Girardeau’s Junior High School did on Wednesday, March 1.

The middle schoolers created a violin on a 3D printer; and, yes, it actually works.

Some students at the Cape Girardeau Jr. High School built a 3D-printed violin.(KFVS)

Their teacher said she had them make the violin to see what 3D printing technology can do.

“Within the past three years, the abilities of 3D printers now has skyrocketed exponentially,” Joseph Taylor, gifted teacher at Cape Middle and Jr. High, said. “So, I wanted to challenge myself and the class to experiment to see how far you can go with 3D-printed technology; and that’s when we stumbled upon the violin and thought it was a great challenge. The tuning pegs are obviously different, and the finger board should be lower, and it doesn’t sound as amazing, as good as the other one.”

The violin took about a week to build at a cost of $70 in materials.

Now, the class will use the instrument to learn how to play the violin.

