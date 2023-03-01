Heartland Votes

Benton Speedway celebrating grand opening of new motocross facility

The Benton Speedway will celebrate the grand opening of its new motocross facility the weekend...
The Benton Speedway will celebrate the grand opening of its new motocross facility the weekend of March 4-5.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Benton Speedway will celebrate the grand opening of its new motocross facility the weekend of March 4-5.

For the grand opening, dirt bikes only on Saturday and dirt bikes and ATVs may use the track on Sunday.

According to organizers, the new facility is for dirt bikes and ATVs. It’s approximately 1.5 miles long and includes three table tops, numerous jumps and turns.

They said there’s also a track for adults and kids.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Police responded to a call of an infant in cardiac arrest on Miller Street in Bernie, Missouri...
Police: Infant death in Bernie, Mo. under investigation
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Janae Edmondson
Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court
More than half of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for strong to severe thunderstorms...
First Alert: Tracking rain, possible severe storms

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
This lot, located on E. Malone between Merick’s Sandwich Shop and Burger King, will be the site...
Plans for new Sikeston fire station moving forward
You can send us your fish fry event information to news@kfvs12.com.
Find a Heartland fish fry near you
The city of Marion in Illinois is partnering with Rides Mass Transit District to offer the...
New Wildcat Service bus route expected to begin Wednesday in Marion