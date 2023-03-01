Benton Speedway celebrating grand opening of new motocross facility

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Benton Speedway will celebrate the grand opening of its new motocross facility the weekend of March 4-5.

For the grand opening, dirt bikes only on Saturday and dirt bikes and ATVs may use the track on Sunday.

According to organizers, the new facility is for dirt bikes and ATVs. It’s approximately 1.5 miles long and includes three table tops, numerous jumps and turns.

They said there’s also a track for adults and kids.

