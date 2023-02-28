Heartland Votes

Warm with a chance of storms tomorrow.

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 2/28
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another warm afternoon across the Heartland to end meteorological winter. The warm temperatures will continue through tomorrow with mild temperatures this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow will Very warm ahead of a cold front moving into the area. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s. We will see gusty southwesterly winds up to 30 MPH at times. As the cold front moves in, a few showers and storms will develop. Although the risk for severe weather looks low at this time, a strong storm with hail and gusty winds is not out of the question.

