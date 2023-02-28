Trip to Mr. T’s pays off for lucky lottery winner

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one lucky man.

According to the Missouri State Lottery, a man won $50,000 on a $10 scratcher ticket he purchased at the liquor store located at 510 Highway 412.

“I go in there a lot,” the unidentified winner was quoted as saying. “So, I thought, ‘Why not?’”

After purchasing a “$1,000,000 Cash Extravaganza” ticket, the man went out to his car to scratch it off.

“He instantly returned once he realized he had won one of the game’s five $50,000 prizes,” a Tuesday news release stated.

“I went in and showed the girl at the counter,” the winner said. “She was pretty excited for me, too.”

The man told lottery officials he plans to pay off some bills and save the rest.

