SEMO’s Russell named to All-OVC First Team

(KFVS) - The 2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team has been announced.

Southeast Missouri sophomore guard Phillip Russell (18.2 points, 5.1 assists/game) was named to the All-OVC First Team. He was a second-team pick last year.

SEMO senior guard Chris Harris (14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds/game) was named to second-team this year.

Morehead State senior guard Mark Freeman was named the OVC Player of the Year, while his coach Preston Spradlin earned OVC Coach of the Year.

In addition, Alex Gross was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year and Easter Illinois guard Cameron Haffner was voted the OVC Freshman of the Year.

According to the OVC, this year’s first and second-team All-OVC squads included 15 players from nine different OVC schools.

UT Martin led the way with three total selections, with Little Rock, Morehead State and Southern Indiana had two picks apiece.

The first and second-teams included four graduate students, six seniors, one junior and four sophomores.

2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Teams and Award Winners

OVC Player of the Year: Mark Freeman, Morehead State OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Gross, Morehead State

OVC Freshman of the Year: Cameron Haffner, Eastern Illinois

OVC Coach of the Year: Preston Spradlin, Morehead State

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

Mark Freeman, Morehead State

Jr. Clay, Tennessee State

Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri

Jaylen Sebree, Tennessee Tech

Jacob Polakovich, Southern Indiana

Ray’Sean Taylor, SIUE

Parker Stewart, UT Martin

Jordan Sears, UT Martin

Isaiah Swope, Southern Indiana

Alex Gross, Morehead State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

Myron Gardner, Little Rock

Keenon Cole, Lindenwood

KJ Simon, UT Martin

Chris Harris, Southeast Missouri

DeAntoni Gordon, Little Rock

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

Jordan Sears, UT Martin

Keenon Cole, Lindenwood

Alex Gross, Morehead State

Damarco Minor, SIUE

Kinyon Hodges, Eastern Illinois

