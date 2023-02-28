SEMO’s Russell named to All-OVC First Team
(KFVS) - The 2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team has been announced.
Southeast Missouri sophomore guard Phillip Russell (18.2 points, 5.1 assists/game) was named to the All-OVC First Team. He was a second-team pick last year.
SEMO senior guard Chris Harris (14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds/game) was named to second-team this year.
Morehead State senior guard Mark Freeman was named the OVC Player of the Year, while his coach Preston Spradlin earned OVC Coach of the Year.
In addition, Alex Gross was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year and Easter Illinois guard Cameron Haffner was voted the OVC Freshman of the Year.
According to the OVC, this year’s first and second-team All-OVC squads included 15 players from nine different OVC schools.
UT Martin led the way with three total selections, with Little Rock, Morehead State and Southern Indiana had two picks apiece.
The first and second-teams included four graduate students, six seniors, one junior and four sophomores.
2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Teams and Award Winners
- OVC Player of the Year: Mark Freeman, Morehead State OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Gross, Morehead State
- OVC Freshman of the Year: Cameron Haffner, Eastern Illinois
- OVC Coach of the Year: Preston Spradlin, Morehead State
ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM
- Mark Freeman, Morehead State
- Jr. Clay, Tennessee State
- Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri
- Jaylen Sebree, Tennessee Tech
- Jacob Polakovich, Southern Indiana
- Ray’Sean Taylor, SIUE
- Parker Stewart, UT Martin
- Jordan Sears, UT Martin
- Isaiah Swope, Southern Indiana
- Alex Gross, Morehead State
ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM
- Myron Gardner, Little Rock
- Keenon Cole, Lindenwood
- KJ Simon, UT Martin
- Chris Harris, Southeast Missouri
- DeAntoni Gordon, Little Rock
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
- Jordan Sears, UT Martin
- Keenon Cole, Lindenwood
- Alex Gross, Morehead State
- Damarco Minor, SIUE
- Kinyon Hodges, Eastern Illinois
