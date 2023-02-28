Heartland Votes

SEMO’s Russell named to All-OVC First Team

The 2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team has been announced.
The 2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team has been announced.(source)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The 2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Team has been announced.

Southeast Missouri sophomore guard Phillip Russell (18.2 points, 5.1 assists/game) was named to the All-OVC First Team. He was a second-team pick last year.

SEMO senior guard Chris Harris (14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds/game) was named to second-team this year.

Morehead State senior guard Mark Freeman was named the OVC Player of the Year, while his coach Preston Spradlin earned OVC Coach of the Year.

In addition, Alex Gross was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year and Easter Illinois guard Cameron Haffner was voted the OVC Freshman of the Year.

According to the OVC, this year’s first and second-team All-OVC squads included 15 players from nine different OVC schools.

UT Martin led the way with three total selections, with Little Rock, Morehead State and Southern Indiana had two picks apiece.

The first and second-teams included four graduate students, six seniors, one junior and four sophomores.

2022-23 All-OVC Men’s Basketball Teams and Award Winners

  • OVC Player of the Year: Mark Freeman, Morehead State OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Gross, Morehead State
  • OVC Freshman of the Year: Cameron Haffner, Eastern Illinois
  • OVC Coach of the Year: Preston Spradlin, Morehead State

ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM

  • Mark Freeman, Morehead State
  • Jr. Clay, Tennessee State
  • Phillip Russell, Southeast Missouri
  • Jaylen Sebree, Tennessee Tech
  • Jacob Polakovich, Southern Indiana
  • Ray’Sean Taylor, SIUE
  • Parker Stewart, UT Martin
  • Jordan Sears, UT Martin
  • Isaiah Swope, Southern Indiana
  • Alex Gross, Morehead State

ALL-OVC SECOND TEAM

  • Myron Gardner, Little Rock
  • Keenon Cole, Lindenwood
  • KJ Simon, UT Martin
  • Chris Harris, Southeast Missouri
  • DeAntoni Gordon, Little Rock

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

  • Jordan Sears, UT Martin
  • Keenon Cole, Lindenwood
  • Alex Gross, Morehead State
  • Damarco Minor, SIUE
  • Kinyon Hodges, Eastern Illinois

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested
Two women and a child are dead after a fire in western Kentucky.
2 women, child dead after fire in Benton, Ky.
Ray returns home after winning the Class 1 State Championship at 235.
Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships

Latest News

The Ohio Valley Conference released its 2022-23 All-OVC women’s basketball top honors.
SEMO’s Green named to All-OVC First Team in women’s basketball top honors
School Board rules on future of Du Quoin athletic director, football coach
School Board rules on future of Du Quoin athletic director, football coach
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
H.S. Basketball Tournament Scores from Monday
Monday H.S. Basketball Tournament Scores