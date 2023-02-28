SEMO’s Green named to All-OVC First Team in women’s basketball top honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference released its 2022-23 All-OVC women’s basketball top honors.

Southeast Missouri State University sophomore guard Jaliyah Green was named to the All-OVC First Team.

According to the OVC, Little Rock’s Sali Kourouma was named the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while UT Martin’s Sharnecca Currie-Jelks was selected as the OVC Freshman of the Year.

Morehead State’s Veronica Charles was named the Defensive Player of the Year while Coach of the Year honors went to Little Rock’s Joe Foley.

2022-23 All-OVC Women’s Basketball Teams and Award Winners

2023 OVC Player of the Year : Sali Kourouma, Little Rock

2023 OVC Defensive Player of the Year : Veronica Charles, Morehead State

2023 OVC Freshman of the Year: Sharnecca Currie-Jelks, UT Martin

2023 OVC Coach of the Year: Joe Foley, Little Rock

2023 Women’s Basketball All-OVC Teams

First Team

Sali Kourouma, Little Rock

Ajulu Thatha, SIUE

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois

Maaliya Owens, Tennessee Tech

Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois

Erica Haynes-Overton, Tennessee State

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, UT Martin

Hannah Haithcock, Southern Indiana

Jaliyah Green, Southeast Missouri

Veronica Charles, Morehead State

Second Team

Shae Littleford, UT Martin

Jada Guinn, Tennessee Tech

Tia Harvey, Little Rock

Sandra Lin, Morehead State

Gia Adams, Tennessee State

All-Newcomer Team

Sharnecca Currie-Jelks, UT Martin

Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois

Erica Haynes-Overton, Tennessee State

Veronica Charles, Morehead State

Jaiyah Harris-Smith, Little Rock

