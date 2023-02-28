SEMO’s Green named to All-OVC First Team in women’s basketball top honors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference released its 2022-23 All-OVC women’s basketball top honors.
Southeast Missouri State University sophomore guard Jaliyah Green was named to the All-OVC First Team.
According to the OVC, Little Rock’s Sali Kourouma was named the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while UT Martin’s Sharnecca Currie-Jelks was selected as the OVC Freshman of the Year.
Morehead State’s Veronica Charles was named the Defensive Player of the Year while Coach of the Year honors went to Little Rock’s Joe Foley.
2022-23 All-OVC Women’s Basketball Teams and Award Winners
- 2023 OVC Player of the Year: Sali Kourouma, Little Rock
- 2023 OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Veronica Charles, Morehead State
- 2023 OVC Freshman of the Year: Sharnecca Currie-Jelks, UT Martin
- 2023 OVC Coach of the Year: Joe Foley, Little Rock
2023 Women’s Basketball All-OVC Teams
First Team
- Sali Kourouma, Little Rock
- Ajulu Thatha, SIUE
- Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois
- Maaliya Owens, Tennessee Tech
- Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois
- Erica Haynes-Overton, Tennessee State
- Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, UT Martin
- Hannah Haithcock, Southern Indiana
- Jaliyah Green, Southeast Missouri
- Veronica Charles, Morehead State
Second Team
- Shae Littleford, UT Martin
- Jada Guinn, Tennessee Tech
- Tia Harvey, Little Rock
- Sandra Lin, Morehead State
- Gia Adams, Tennessee State
All-Newcomer Team
- Sharnecca Currie-Jelks, UT Martin
- Macy McGlone, Eastern Illinois
- Erica Haynes-Overton, Tennessee State
- Veronica Charles, Morehead State
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith, Little Rock
