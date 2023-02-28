Heartland Votes

School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach

School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - We now have an answer for the future of the Du Quoin football coach and athletic director, a situation that has raised many questions amongst
locals.

According to the Du Quoin School Board ruling, they voted 4-3 to retain Derek Beard as the athletic director but voted 4-3 to remove Beard as the football coach.

The decision came after a 3 hour closed door session.

The superintendent for the district declined an on-camera interview, but spoke with us after. We asked him about why these meetings were called, but he told us that this was a “closed session discussion.”

But coaches on Beard’s staff still supported him through the decision.

“We’re here in support of Derek and you know he’s a great guy, great football coach--poured a lot into this district, born and raised here,” said Assistant Football Coach David Gaytan. “We’re all here kind of supporting him tonight and it’s kind of been an ongoing saga.”

Beard and his lawyer said they will be filing a grievance for this decision.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at County Road...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested

Latest News

Several power outages were reported Monday, February 27.
Power outages in the Heartland 2/27
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in Illinois reported a crash at State Highway...
Road blocked; crash reported at State Highway 148 and Peach Orchard Road
Police say new license plate recognition technology is in Cape Girardeau.
Newly implemented Cape Girardeau license plate recognition technology
Police say new license plate recognition technology is in Cape Girardeau.
New license plate technology helps with arrests