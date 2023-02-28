School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - We now have an answer for the future of the Du Quoin football coach and athletic director, a situation that has raised many questions amongst

locals.

According to the Du Quoin School Board ruling, they voted 4-3 to retain Derek Beard as the athletic director but voted 4-3 to remove Beard as the football coach.

The decision came after a 3 hour closed door session.

The superintendent for the district declined an on-camera interview, but spoke with us after. We asked him about why these meetings were called, but he told us that this was a “closed session discussion.”

But coaches on Beard’s staff still supported him through the decision.

“We’re here in support of Derek and you know he’s a great guy, great football coach--poured a lot into this district, born and raised here,” said Assistant Football Coach David Gaytan. “We’re all here kind of supporting him tonight and it’s kind of been an ongoing saga.”

Beard and his lawyer said they will be filing a grievance for this decision.

