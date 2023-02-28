Heartland Votes

Road blocked; crash reported at State Highway 148 and Peach Orchard Road

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in Illinois reported a crash at State Highway 148 and Peach Orchard Road.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in Illinois reported a crash at State Highway 148 and Peach Orchard Road.

According to the Franklin Co. EMA report, the vehicle accident did not cause any major damage to anyone involved or property, but the road is blocked.

They ask that drivers take alternate routes until further notice.

