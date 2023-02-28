Heartland Votes

Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at County Road...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
One individual was the target of a month long investigation, but numerous others in the county...
Police: Meth trafficking investigation leads to the arrest of Mayfield man with criminal history
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
White House: No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days
Antonio Betts is facing several charges including attempted felony murder and fleeing and...
‘You’re going to die today’: Man flees traffic stop, drags officers with car, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow