Parents of volleyball player who lost both legs speak out in court

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A detention hearing was held in St. Louis Monday to determine if a judge would set a bond for 21-year-old Daniel Riley. He’s charged with three counts of assault and is accused of causing the February 18 accident that injured 17-year-old volleyball player, Janae Edmondson, leading to the amputation of both her legs.

Janae’s parents, James and Francene Edmondson, spoke during the hearing, urging Judge Rochelle Woodiest to withhold bond and keep Riley in jail. The couple also recalled the horrific details of the accident and of her struggles since.

James Edmondson said he remembers hearing the roar of car engines, and he said Janae shouted for him to get back. Then, he said, “The car was going so fast it took her out of my arms.”

Edmondson said he looked down and saw one of his daughter’s legs had been severed, and the other was only partially attached. He said he recalled his first aid training from the military and started gathering belts from eyewitnesses to use as tourniquets. Francene Edmondson said she held her daughter’s head and prayed.

Riley was out on bond at the time of the accident on a charge of robbery. He wasn’t supposed to be driving because he did not have a valid license. Riley was also on house arrest and had violated the conditions of his bond more than 100 times.

The Edmondsons were visiting St. Louis from Tennessee while Janae competed in a volleyball tournament held at the Dome of America. The family was walking on a sidewalk near 11th and St. Charles Street when the car Riley was driving failed to yield, struck another car and then struck Janae.

In court, Francene Edmondson spoke about Riley and said, “he had no reason to be driving like that.” She told the judge that Janae had spoken about Riley, “She asked, ‘Is he going to stay in jail?’”

The Edmondsons said Janae told them she doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt like her. They urged the judge to rule that Riley be held without bond. Defense attorney Daniel Diemar asked the judge to set bond.

But judge Woodiest said after taking into consideration a number of factors, she ordered Riley to be held without bond and said, “This will ensure the safety of the community.”

The Edmondsons said Janae has undergone five surgeries and will still need three more before she can be discharged and the family can return to Tennessee.

Riley’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

