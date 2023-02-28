Heartland Votes

Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested
Ray returns home after winning the Class 1 State Championship at 235.
Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead

Latest News

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering...
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute offers $5K prizes for democracy projects
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
Firefighters inside a New Jersey home when it exploded walk away with minor injuries.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: House explodes in N.J. with volunteer firefighters inside
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges
Several power outages were reported Tuesday, February 28.
Power outages in the Heartland 2/28