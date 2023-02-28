Murray State alumni, actor W. Earl Brown speaks at university’s Presidential Lecture

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Alumni and actor W. Earl Brown spoke at Murray State University’s Presidential Lecture on Tuesday, February 28.

According to the university, the event is called “A Racer Success Story” and features Brown. He’ll speak on his professional career and experience at Murray State.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. inside the newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium.

The event was a rescheduling of the 2022 Presidential Lecture, which was postponed due to inclement weather.

“Every success in my life can be traced to seeds planted in Western Kentucky, mostly at Murray State University,” Brown said in a release. “It is an honor to be invited back to speak at my alma mater; it is a blessing to return home.”

Brown was born in nearby Golden Pond, Kentucky. He spent his childhood years entertaining any and all who gathered on his grandparent’s front porch.

During his undergraduate career at Murray State, Brown, a first-generation college student, was heavily involved within both the theatre and journalism and mass communication departments.

According to MSU, he won several awards as part of the Speech and Debate team, served as a weather anchor for MSU 11 News, was the co-creator of the MSU 11 comedy show “More Strange Urges” and was actively involved as an actor or director in numerous Murray State theatre productions.

He graduated from Murray State in 1986 with degrees in theatre and electronic media.

After graduating from Murray State, Brown received his Master of Fine Arts degree from DePaul University’s Theatre School in 1989.

After graduation, he performed in numerous plays around Chicago, but it was his performance in “A View From The Bridge” at the Steppenwolf Theatre that catapulted his career into television and film.

His Chicago resume included “Backdraft,” “The Babe,” “Excessive Force” and “Rookie Of The Year,” along with several television roles.

In 1993 Brown moved to Los Angeles. He was cast in “New Nightmare,” which led to “Vampire In Brooklyn,” which led to “Scream.”

Two years later, he played the breakout role of “Warren,” Cameron Diaz’s mentally challenged brother in “There’s Something About Mary.”

Brown currently plays a recurring role in the breakout hit from Disney+/Lucasfilm in “The Mandalorian” universe, HBO Max’s hit, “Hacks,” is also currently co-starring in Apple+’s “Five Days at Memorial” and Peacock’s “Paul T. Goldman.”

In addition to his television and film work, Brown co-starred in Sony’s “The Last Of Us,” 2014 Video Game Of The Year.

Brown received the Murray State University Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017. The award is the highest honor granted by the Murray State University Alumni Association.

