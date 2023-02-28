Heartland Votes

Monday H.S. Basketball Tournament Scores

H.S. Basketball Tournament Scores from Monday
H.S. Basketball Tournament Scores from Monday(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Monday’s High School basketball tournament scores.

MO Boys

Class 3 Sectional Finals

NMCC-65

Charleston-61

West Co.-53

Maplewood-Richmond Hts.-49

Class 2 Sectional Finals

Cooter-76

Summersville-62

Principia-71

Advance-60

Class 1 Sectional Finals

Clarkton-47

Richland-44

South Iron-49

Chadwick-46

Class 4 District 1 Finals

Fredericktown-63

Kennett-58

Notre Dame-61

Perryville-35

IL Girls Super-Sectional

Christopher-50

Neoga-45

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at County Road...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested

Latest News

School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach.
School Board rules on the future of the Du Quoin athletic director and football coach
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 2/27
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 2/27
New Madrid County Central defeats Charleston in Class 3 Sectional
NMCC beats Charleston in Class 3 Sectional
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 2/27
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 2/27