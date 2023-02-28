Monday H.S. Basketball Tournament Scores
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Monday’s High School basketball tournament scores.
MO Boys
Class 3 Sectional Finals
NMCC-65
Charleston-61
West Co.-53
Maplewood-Richmond Hts.-49
Class 2 Sectional Finals
Cooter-76
Summersville-62
Principia-71
Advance-60
Class 1 Sectional Finals
Clarkton-47
Richland-44
South Iron-49
Chadwick-46
Class 4 District 1 Finals
Fredericktown-63
Kennett-58
Notre Dame-61
Perryville-35
IL Girls Super-Sectional
Christopher-50
Neoga-45
