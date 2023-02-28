Heartland Votes

Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others during the shooting Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting has died.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner tells WKYT Lance Storz committed suicide Tuesday morning in the Pike County Detention Center.

Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others in the June 2022 shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested
Ray returns home after winning the Class 1 State Championship at 235.
Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead
Police: Suspect in Dupo shooting, standoff, is dead

Latest News

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering...
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute offers $5K prizes for democracy projects
Several power outages were reported Tuesday, February 28.
Power outages in the Heartland 2/28
A large downed tree is blocking Bellevue Avenue at the intersection of Pacific Street in Cape...
Fallen tree blocks Bellevue Ave. at Pacific St. intersection
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.