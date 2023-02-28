Holi festival to be held at SIU March 8

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Students and the community is invited to attend the Holi festival on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, March 8.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. at Morris Library.

According to the university, Holi is a traditional Hindu spring festival celebrated in India and the main themes is unity.

“SIU is not only diverse in terms of race and ethnicity but also religion,” said Student Multicultural Resource Center and Trio Programs Executive Director Renada Greer. “The celebration of Holi provides an opportunity for people to experience other cultures in a fun way and support the Indian Student Association, one of the co-sponsors of this event.”

The event will feature speakers explaining the cultural significance of Holi and why it celebrated and the throwing of brightly colored powders in the air to symbolize love, unity, inclusion and happiness.

The celebration ends with refreshments.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear clothing they do not mind having brightly colored powder fall upon.

