First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A rare quiet day for us as we await another more active period starting late Wednesday. Today will be a touch cooler but much less windy; a few morning clouds look to give way to mainly sunny skies and highs mostly in the 60s to near 70. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

Periods of wet and occasionally storm weather are likely from Wednesday evening through Friday. A few showers and storms look possible as early as tomorrow afternoon/evening especially in our southern counties. The Bootheel and TN are in a marginal level 1 risk for severe. This should move out by Thursday morning, but a stronger system will bring more rain, wind and possible thunderstorms Thursday evening through Friday. Heavy rain and strong winds look to be a threat with this system, so stay tuned.

