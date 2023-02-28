Heartland Votes

First Alert: Nicest day of the week

A beautiful winter day in Fruitland!
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The last day of February is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week. More active weather is on the way.

Even though it will be a touch cooler, it will be mainly sunny and much less windy today.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.

Periods of rainy and occasionally stormy weather is likely from Wednesday evening through Friday.

A few showers and storms look possible as early as Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially in our southern counties.

The Bootheel and Tennessee are under a level 1 risk for severe storms.

This system should move out by Thursday morning, but a stronger system will bring more rain, wind and possible thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday.

Heavy rain and strong winds look to be a threat with this system.

