Heartland Votes

EPA opens office near site of Ohio toxic train derailment

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday he doesn’t want any stigmas attached to the Ohio community where a train derailed and spewed toxic gases three weeks ago and that he’s pushing the railroad to clean up the mess as fast as possible.

The agency is continuing to monitor the air around East Palestine and working to protect the area during the cleanup, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. State and federal officials say testing has shown no signs of contamination from the derailment in the air or the village’s water system.

“We don’t want a black eye on this community,” he said.

The agency on Tuesday opened an office where people can sign up for air monitoring inside their homes and cleaning services at their homes and businesses. Residents can also go to the office to ask officials other questions about the cleanup effort.

EPA in East Palestine again committing to helping the residents recover from a toxic train derailment. (CNN)

“We want to go that extra mile so that people feel comfortable living in their community,” Regan said at news conference after he earlier met with high school students in the village. “The people of East Palestine will not have to figure out what comes next on their own.”

Crews resumed hauling contaminated waste from the derailment on Monday after concerns were raised about oversight of where it was being shipped.

The EPA has ordered Norfolk Southern to cover the costs of cleaning up from the Feb. 3 derailment that toppled 38 rail cars. No one was hurt, but concerns over a potential explosion led state and local officials to approve releasing and burning toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars.

Many residents remain worried about what they might have been exposed to and how it will affect the area in the years ahead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested
Two women and a child are dead after a fire in western Kentucky.
2 women, child dead after fire in Benton, Ky.
Ray returns home after winning the Class 1 State Championship at 235.
Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships

Latest News

Courteney Cox was joined by her ‘Friends’ costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow as well as...
Courteney Cox gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending
Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
Pucker up! Kissing device sends remote smooches
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues La. company over cancer risk to minority community