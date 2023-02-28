Heartland Votes

Enjoy the dry weather today, the weather becomes more active again Wednesday through Friday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/28.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It is a beautiful end to February today, with lots of sunshine and very mild temperatures. The nice, calm weather continues this evening and through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will stay in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions return by Wednesday afternoon and showers and thunderstorms are also possible through the second half of the day. There is a small threat for a strong to severe storm in our most southern counties. Active weather continues Thursday into Friday too.

