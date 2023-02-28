Enjoy the dry weather today, the weather becomes more active again Wednesday through Friday

It is a beautiful end to February today, with lots of sunshine and very mild temperatures. The nice, calm weather continues this evening and through the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will stay in the 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions return by Wednesday afternoon and showers and thunderstorms are also possible through the second half of the day. There is a small threat for a strong to severe storm in our most southern counties. Active weather continues Thursday into Friday too.

