Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri hosts inaugural food drive for those in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area businesses are coming together to help collect canned goods for those who are struggling with food insecurity.

The effort started at the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri where they are hosting an inaugural food drive that will continue all week.

The Community Food Drive drop-off locations include Burritoville and Food Giant in Cape Girardeau.

Royce Fisher, neighborhood coordinator, said it’s critical to get the community involved to help those in need.

”It’s, actually, a great thing especially with working with the public,” Fisher said. “Letting them know what we’re doing, what they might be able to help with. Different areas where they can engage with our homeless and learn their stories. I talk to homeless every day, or the most vulnerable, and the stories that I’m told every day is definitely shocking but definitely eye opening. When you hear their stories, you understand it better.”

The nonprofit will be collecting donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items until Friday, March 3.

