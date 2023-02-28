Brookport Bridge blocked by dump truck crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is blocked by a dump truck crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports show a dump truck was trying to cross the bridge and hit the bridge truss near the curve on the Illinois side. The crash may have knocked the bed off the truck.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

Drivers may self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

