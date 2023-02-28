Heartland Votes

Bootheel nonprofit helps meet need of area youth through their passion for horses

A Bootheel nonprofit helping foster kids is riding high on its first year of success.
A Bootheel nonprofit helping foster kids is riding high on its first year of success.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Bootheel nonprofit helping foster kids is riding high on its first year of success.

Hearts with Hooves gives children the opportunity to connect with horses.

The center in Mathews, Missouri offers therapeutic riding lessons and teaches kids how to cope with stress by learning trust, discipline and confidence.

Jennifer Layton started out with just five kids a year ago, and now works with more than 60 a week.

Currently, the nonprofit has children in foster homes and at-risk kids in the juvenile system.

They also work with New Madrid County, Scott County, Cape Girardeau County, Stoddard County, Mississippi County and more..

Owner Jennifer Layton said her vision for the program has exceeded her expectations..

”We both have a big heart for helping people and we just see that it’s a big need down here,”she said. “When I went through my medical, it really helped me and watching it grow every single day and its helping more people. It just warms us that we can spread that for them, so that’s what really keeps us going is that kid that comes and they make a turn around and their excited their coming out of their shell when you start seeing that there’s nothing like it.”

Layton said the program is open all year and they accept children from the age of 2 to as old as 21.

