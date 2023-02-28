Heartland Votes

41 dogs being brought back to Humane Society in St. Louis after rescue near Joplin

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 41 dogs from Newton County...
The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 41 dogs from Newton County in southwest Missouri Tuesday(Humane Society of Missouri)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 41 dogs from Newton County in southwest Missouri Tuesday.

The Humane Society says the dogs, which include puppies, were being kept by a hoarder in inhumane conditions. The property was littered with junk, rusted machinery and dilapidated cars that the dogs were confined to. Many of the dogs were filthy; one dog was limping. The Humane Society says the property owner told them the dog had been hit by a car within the past 24 hours.

None of the dogs received any veterinary care, the owner told the Humane Society.

The dogs are being brought back to the Humane Society in South City, where the dogs will be evaluated for treatment. The Humane Society says they will be available for adoption after they have been rehabilitated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested
Two women and a child are dead after a fire in western Kentucky.
2 women, child dead after fire in Benton, Ky.
Ray returns home after winning the Class 1 State Championship at 235.
Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education hosted interviews on Tuesday, February 28 for...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools board interview 2 candidates for superintendent position
Mo. Governor Mike Parson ceremonially signed House Bill 14.
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Parson in Cape Girardeau for ceremonial bill signing
When deputies arrived on scene, they said they found a flat-bed truck that hit the bridge...
Brookport Bridge reopened after truck crash
Governor Mike Parson was in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, February 28 for a ceremonially signing...
Gov. Parson visits Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for ceremonial bill signing