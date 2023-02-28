Heartland Votes

12-year-old charged, accused of making threats to shoot up school

The student allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school and, specifically, another student.
The student allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school and, specifically, another student.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 12-year-old student was charged for allegedly making a threat to shoot up the school.

After consulting with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening - second degree.

He was taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating the threat at the Lyon County Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

They said the student reportedly made a threat to shoot up the school and, specifically, another student.

The student was detained by a deputy when he showed up for school Tuesday morning.

Multiple students were interviewed and following a review of school surveillance footage, deputies say the alleged threats were made during school the previous week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Highway H at...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Hwy. H in Stoddard Co.
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop
Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated...
Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested
Ray returns home after winning the Class 1 State Championship at 235.
Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships
Two women and a child are dead after a fire in western Kentucky.
2 women, child dead after fire in Benton, Ky.

Latest News

The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is blocked by a dump truck crash.
Brookport Bridge blocked by dump truck crash
Gov. Mike Parson will be in Cape Girardeau Tuesday for a ceremonially bill signing of HB 14.
Gov. Parson in Cape Girardeau for ceremonial signing of HB 14
A downed tree is blocking Bellevue at Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Downed tree blocks Bellevue at Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau
Westbound lanes of Route K reopened after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, February 28.
Westbound lanes of Rte. K reopened after crash near Walmart