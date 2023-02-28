12-year-old charged, accused of making threats to shoot up school

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 12-year-old student was charged for allegedly making a threat to shoot up the school.

After consulting with the Lyon County Attorney’s Office, the juvenile was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening - second degree.

He was taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating the threat at the Lyon County Middle School around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

They said the student reportedly made a threat to shoot up the school and, specifically, another student.

The student was detained by a deputy when he showed up for school Tuesday morning.

Multiple students were interviewed and following a review of school surveillance footage, deputies say the alleged threats were made during school the previous week.

