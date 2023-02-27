Woodland girls basketball converts free throw in final seconds for third consecutive District Championship

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Holding a 5-point and heading to the free throw line with 28 seconds to play in the Class 3 District 2 Championship, Woodland appeared well on their way to a third consecutive title.

However, a miss from the charity stripe on a 1-and-1, then a quick foul against the Cardinals sent Kelly to the line for two shots.

Kayleigh Holman made both for the Hawks, cutting Woodland’s lead to three.

On the Cardinals’ ensuing possession, Kelly’s Jada Griggs stole the ball. Griggs sprinted the length of the court for a layup and also got fouled with 12 seconds remaining.

Griggs converted the extra free throw to tie the game.

Woodland would get the ball back with one last chance to score in regulation.

After moving fast to bring the ball up the court, Mallory Barks drove hard to the basket from the wing and got fouled with three seconds left on the clock, sending her to the free throw line for two shots.

This time the Cardinals didn’t miss. Barks made her first attempt.

Barks’ second shot hit off the front of the rim, but left no time for Kelly to get a shot off.

Woodland came through in a clutch moment to claim their third consecutive District Championship by one point, 46-45.

The Cardinals will play Portageville on Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. in Sectionals of the State Tournament.

