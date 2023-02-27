Woman flown to trauma hospital with multiple cuts; man arrested

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with the injuries of a woman in Williamson County.

Deputies were called to a disturbance on Napoleon Lane in a rural part of the county on Sunday, February 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they found a woman with severe cuts to the neck, shoulder and hands.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a landing zone in Johnston City where she was flown to a St. Louis area trauma hospital.

She is reportedly in stable condition.

Sharief T. Smart was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on an aggravated domestic battery charge. The charge is a class 2 felony.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

