Heartland Votes

Woman airlifted to Tenn. hospital after crash in Calloway Co. involving dump truck

A woman was airlifted to a Tennessee hospital after a crash on Highway 641 involving a dump truck.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was airlifted to a Tennessee hospital after a crash on Highway 641 involving a dump truck.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a crash at the 6500 block of Hwy. 641N in Almo around 1:10 p.m. on Monday, February 27.

They say the dump truck was going north on Hwy. 641, turning right into Welch’s Concrete with the turn signal on, when a Chevrolet Avalanche going the same direction hit its back end.

Deputies say the driver of the Avalanche, a 22-year-old Calvert City, Ky. woman, was trapped inside and had to be removed by Calloway Fire Rescue. She was then airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital. They said the extent of her injuries is unknown.

They say two children in the backseat of the vehicle were uninjured and pulled out without issue.

The driver of the dump truck, a 57-year-old Union City, Tenn. resident, was also reportedly uninjured.

