Heartland Votes

Western Ky. highway crews respond calls about downed trees

KYTC reminded drivers to use caution this afternoon in case they come across a fallen tree.
KYTC reminded drivers to use caution this afternoon in case they come across a fallen tree.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway crews and some county road departments were busy on Monday, February 27 responding to calls about downed trees.

According to KYTC, the highway maintenance crew responded to a downed tree on KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road between U.S. 62 and KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road.

They said the tree is large enough to require extra equipment to remove it from the road.

The crew also responded to about 10 other locations where they say smaller trees were down.

Once work is finished on KY 1565, the McCracken County Highway Crew will move to a tree that is leaning over the road along KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road nearby.

According to KYTC, the Marshall County crew has responded to a couple of locations. Marshall County 911 Dispatch reported trees down at a number of locations on county roads.

While the wind advisory from the National Weather Service is set to expire at 3 p.m., KYTC reported that in the last house winds were clocked at 20 miles per hour with gusts to 43 mph.

The threat of downed trees is expected to continue for a few more hours.

They reminded drivers to use caution this afternoon.

If you come across a downed tree, they ask that you take note of the specific location using a mile point, nearby intersection or other landmark and report it to your local 911 call center.

