VintageNOW announces theme, casting & information expo

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 theme for VintageNOW is “ImagiNATION: Ode to the Arts.”

The planning committee made the announcement on Monday, February 27.

Organizers say the theme will be a tribute to the world of art through fashion, music and dance.

This year’s show is scheduled for Saturday, October 21.

Anyone wanting to participate in this year’s show is encouraged to attend a casting and information expo on Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Show Me Center. This includes models, performance cast or volunteer.

VintageNOW is a fashion show fundraiser for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

Organizers say they have raised more than $157,000 to support the Safe House.

For more information, on VintageNOW, click here.

