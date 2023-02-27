Heartland Votes

VA to hold PACT Act town hall Thursday in Poplar Bluff

The John. J. Pershing VA Medical Center is hosting a town hall style meeting at the Brown-Mabry American Legion Post in Poplar Bluff on Thursday, March 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.(MGN ONLINE)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John. J. Pershing VA Medical Center is hosting a town hall style meeting at the Brown-Mabry American Legion Post in Poplar Bluff on Thursday, March 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

The focus of the meeting is the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August.

During the town hall, experts will be available to explain the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, discuss eligibility, toxic exposure screenings and more.

Toxic exposure screenings will be offered to enrolled veterans during the event.

The VA will also have several outreach booths, representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration and the Butler County Recorder will be available to document Veterans’ DD214s or other paperwork. Original documents will only be accepted.

For more information about the PACT Act, click here, and the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center can be reached at 573-686-4151.

