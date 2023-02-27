Heartland Votes

St. Vincent girls basketball explodes in overtime for first District Championship since 2011

Lady Indians defeat Oran 63-55 in overtime
St. Vincent vs Oran
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Vincent led by 13 at halftime of the Class 2 District 3 Championship.

Their fans thundering every time the Lady Indians had something go their way. All the momentum in St. Vincent’s corner.

Oran had no intentions of going away quietly. The Eagles roared back to tie the game and force overtime.

However, St. Vincent was able to weather the storm, outscoring Oran by eight points in the extra frame for the win, 63-55.

It is the lady Indians’ first district title since 2011.

St. Vincent will play New Haven on Tuesday night in Sectionals of the State Tournament.

