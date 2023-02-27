Southern Illinois men’s basketball clinches No. 3 seed for MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In their regular season finale on Sunday the Southern Illinois men’s basketball team defeated Illinois Chicago 68-65.

Lance Jones converted two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to give the Salukis a 3-point lead. A Flames’ shot attempt at the buzzer missed, sealing the win for SIU.

The victory clinches the No. 3 seed for the Salukis and a first round bye in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

SIU will play the winner of Missouri State and Illinois Chicago on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in the Quarterfinals.

