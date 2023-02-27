Heartland Votes

SEMO women's basketball earns No. 4 seed for OVC Tournament; men's team gets No. 5 seed

SEMO vs. SIUE
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 26, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO men’s and women’s basketball teams both earned berths to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville.

With their 88-72 victory on Saturday against SIU Edwardsville, the lady Redhawks finished the regular season at 15-14 (10-8 in conference) and on a 6-game winning streak.

SEMO clinched the No. 4 seed in the women’s bracket after their win earlier in the week over Lindenwood. They get a first round bye and will play the winner of UT Martin and Morehead State on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Quarterfinals.

While the Redhawks’ men’s team ended the regular season with the same number of wins overall and in conference as the women, their tournament fate is much different.

SEMO entered Saturday in a four-way tie for second place in the OVC. However, following their 93-78 loss against SIUE, the Redhawks dropped to fifth in the conference.

SEMO as the No. 5 seed now has to play in the first round of the tournament.

The Redhawks will tip off against Lindenwood on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

