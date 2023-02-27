Heartland Votes

Redman Creek East Campground at Wappapello to close for renovations

The Redman Creek East Campground will be closed for the upcoming season for renovations.
The Redman Creek East Campground will be closed for the upcoming season for renovations.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redman Creek East Campground will be closed for the upcoming season for renovations.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, major work in the campground includes replacement of utilities on many sites (water, sewer and electric), 50-amp RV electrical services, water and sewer RV hookups at the campsite, new concrete campsite impact pads, widening of asphalt RV pads, site grading and leveling and asphalt paving of roads and parking areas.

In addition, they say the shower and restroom will be replaced.

USACE said several campsites and new facilities will be upgraded to meet handicap accessibility needs.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the seized fentanyl pills in this case have an...
Three Mayfield men arrested after multi-agency drug investigation

Latest News

Several power outages were reported Monday, February 27.
Power outages in the Heartland 2/27
More than 200 people participated in the 2023 Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 25.
DRONE12: 2023 Polar Plunge
From left: Johnie Harrington, Dontae Smith and Dayshawn Holmes were arrested on various gun...
3 men arrested in Carbondale on various gun charges after traffic stop
VintageNOW organizers announced the theme for the next fashion show.
VintageNOW announces theme, casting & information expo