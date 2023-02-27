Proposed Mo. bill would lift restrictions for nurse practitioners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Improving access to care for patients in the Show-Me State, that’s the goal of two pieces of legislation focused on nurse practitioners.

The House and Senate bills would allow nurse practitioners to practice independently rather than be required to work alongside a doctor.

We talked to a Heartland NP, who said lifting current restrictions on those in her profession would give patients quicker access to care.

“This is something that Missouri, I think, has been working on for quite some time and to know that that the possibility of having those restrictions lifted, I think, will be a great improvement because it will improve the access to care especially in rural communities,” Crystal Thomas said.

Currently, a nurse practitioner has to work with a doctor within 75 miles of them.

On the federal level, a measure currently in a House sub-committee would give nurse practitioners the ability to provide certain services under medicare and medicaid.

According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, four out of five see medicare and medicaid patients, demonstrating the need for expanded practice authority.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.