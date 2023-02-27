Heartland Votes

Power outages in the Heartland 2/27

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Several power outages were reported Monday, February 27.

As of 11:30 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County - 66 customers
  • Mississippi County - 348 customers
  • Scott County - 15 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Franklin County - 427 customers
  • Jefferson County - 96 customers
  • Williamson County - 1,115 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Wayne County - 62 members

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Williamson County - 23 members

