Power outages in the Heartland 2/27
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Several power outages were reported Monday, February 27.
As of 11:30 a.m.:
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County - 66 customers
- Mississippi County - 348 customers
- Scott County - 15 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Franklin County - 427 customers
- Jefferson County - 96 customers
- Williamson County - 1,115 customers
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Wayne County - 62 members
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Williamson County - 23 members
