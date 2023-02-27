Heartland Votes

Police: Stolen car-chase involved two juveniles and one adult in Carbondale

By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Officers with the Carbondale Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Carbondale on February 24.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Dept., the vehicle was traveling west on East Main Street, turned north on North Illinois Avenue and fled at a high rate of speed.

The officers decided to stop pursuing the stolen vehicle because of the danger imposed by the driver’s reckless actions.

Eventually, the officers discovered the vehicle had crashed on the railroad tracks on East Dillinger Road and the three occupants fled on foot.

During the investigation, all three occupants were identified.

According to the release, police arrested two of the suspects, who were juveniles. One was released to a guardian and the other was released to an adult with consent from their guardian.

Charges are pending for the other suspect, who was an adult.

The investigation is ongoing.

