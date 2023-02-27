Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Nine local wrestlers earned medals for placing in the top six of their weight classes at the Missouri high school wrestling State Championships this weekend:

Boys wrestling:

Ty Blakey (New Madrid): 6th place at 190 in Class 1

Landon Vassalli (Jackson): 5th place at 113 in Class 4

Lucas Robertson (Poplar Bluff): 5th place at 150 in Class 4

Tyler Beyatte (Jackson): 2nd place at 215 in Class 4

Girls wrestling:

Jasmynne Green (Sikeston): 6th place at 105 in Class 1

Emma Stiemle (Notre Dame): 5th place at 190 in Class 1

Alayna Ray (Sikeston): State Champion at 235 in Class 1

Mallorie Metzger (Jackson): 4th place at 120 in Class 2

Zoe Freeman (Poplar Bluff): 5th place at 170 in Class 2

Alayna Ray became the first girls wrestling State Champion in Sikeston history. Mallorie Metzger is the first girls medalist in Jackson history.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.