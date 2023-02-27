Heartland Votes

Nine wrestlers from the area earn medals at Mo. high school wrestling State Championships

Mo. Wrestling State Championships
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Nine local wrestlers earned medals for placing in the top six of their weight classes at the Missouri high school wrestling State Championships this weekend:

Boys wrestling:

  • Ty Blakey (New Madrid): 6th place at 190 in Class 1
  • Landon Vassalli (Jackson): 5th place at 113 in Class 4
  • Lucas Robertson (Poplar Bluff): 5th place at 150 in Class 4
  • Tyler Beyatte (Jackson): 2nd place at 215 in Class 4

Girls wrestling:

  • Jasmynne Green (Sikeston): 6th place at 105 in Class 1
  • Emma Stiemle (Notre Dame): 5th place at 190 in Class 1
  • Alayna Ray (Sikeston): State Champion at 235 in Class 1
  • Mallorie Metzger (Jackson): 4th place at 120 in Class 2
  • Zoe Freeman (Poplar Bluff): 5th place at 170 in Class 2

Alayna Ray became the first girls wrestling State Champion in Sikeston history. Mallorie Metzger is the first girls medalist in Jackson history.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

