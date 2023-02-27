Heartland Votes

Gusty winds likely with scattered showers tomorrow morning.

First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 2/26/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Evening Heartland. We are watching a line of severe thunderstorms moving across Oklahoma this evening. This line will move into the Heartland early tomorrow morning. Thankfully for us, this line will weaken significantly before moving into our area. Before this line of storms moves in we will see patchy dense fog across most of the area. As southerly winds increase later tonight, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s and the fog will begin to lift. Winds gusts will be between 45 and 55 MPH durning the morning hours on Monday. Showers and isolated storms will move through the Heartland during the morning hours with skies becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
One individual was the target of a month long investigation, but numerous others in the county...
Police: Meth trafficking investigation leads to the arrest of Mayfield man with criminal history
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive
Madison Mason
City Watch: Police searching for endangered child

Latest News

New economic indicators, household debt on the rise, required in-office days| Money Talks 2/24/23
New economic indicators, household debt on the rise, required in-office days| Money Talks 2/24/23
Luke Douglas, 10, of Bell City, Missouri poses next to his crumpled greenhouse. The structure...
Growing with Luke
Should beef producers sell directly to consumers? Research from Caleb Robertson | By The Bushel...
Should beef producers sell directly to consumers? Research from Caleb Robertson | By The Bushel 2/21
Consumer Price Index, retail sales up 3% and the price of good seats at AMC Theatres | Money...
Consumer Price Index, retail sales up 3% and the price of good seats at AMC Theatres | Money Talks 2