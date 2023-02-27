Gusty winds likely with scattered showers tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Evening Heartland. We are watching a line of severe thunderstorms moving across Oklahoma this evening. This line will move into the Heartland early tomorrow morning. Thankfully for us, this line will weaken significantly before moving into our area. Before this line of storms moves in we will see patchy dense fog across most of the area. As southerly winds increase later tonight, temperatures will warm into the lower 60s and the fog will begin to lift. Winds gusts will be between 45 and 55 MPH durning the morning hours on Monday. Showers and isolated storms will move through the Heartland during the morning hours with skies becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

