Gov. Parson to visit Veterans Home for bill signing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, February 28.

The governor will be at the Veterans Home for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 14.

HB 14 is an appropriation bill which allots funds for expenses, grants, refunds and distribution to several departments, offices of state government and divisions.

A breakdown of how the state plans to spend $626,999,384 in general revenue, federal and other funds can be found here.

Gov. Parson will officially sign the measure in Jefferson City on Monday.

He plans to make several ceremonial signings of the bill across the state this week.

