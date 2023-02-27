Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning showers, thunderstorms possible; very windy Monday

Wind advisories are in effect for the entire Heartland. Southwest winds could gust to 40 to 50 mph.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Showers and maybe even a thunderstorm are possible this morning as a weakening cold front moves through the Heartland.

This system will move off quickly.

Expect a dry, mild and very windy Monday afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 60s north to the low 70s south.

Wind advisories are in effect for the entire Heartland.

Southwest winds could gust to 40 to 50 mph.

Later this afternoon and evening, winds will become calmer.

Overnight will be dry and cool with wake-up temps Tuesday morning in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday is looking like the nicest day of the week with dry conditions and highs in the 60s.

More active weather is on the way for the second half of the week.

There is an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and another round of wind, rain and possible storms on Friday.

Heavy rain and strong storms could be an issue with Friday’s system.

