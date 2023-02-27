First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Today will be yet another very windy day as a strong low pressure area spins to our north. Wind Advisories are in effect as SW winds could gust to 40 to 50 mph or more today. In the meantime, a weakening cold front will move through from west to east this morning with showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. But this activity will move off to the northeast pretty quickly, leaving behind a dry, mild and very windy Monday. Highs will range from the upper 60s north to the low 70s south. Things will quiet down late this afternoon and evening...with a dry cool night. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the 30s to the low 40s. Tuesday will likely be the nicest day of the week with dry conditions and highs in the 60s.

More active weather is on the way for the second half of the week, starting as early as Wednesday evening with an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms. Another strong upper low looks to move over our region on Friday, with another round of wind, rain and possible thunderstorms. Heavy rain and strong storms may be an issue with this system, so stay tuned!

