Elderly couple assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed in Greene County; 2 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two men for assaulting an elderly couple, then robbing possessions in their home.

William Roy Rush, 60, and Justin Lentz, 28, face several charges, including robbery, assault, and kidnapping. A judge issued no bond for the two.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3400 block of North Farm Road 171 for a home invasion and robbery call on Saturday evening. The 84-year-old and an 89-year-old told investigators they answered the door around 7 p.m.

The couple says the men forced their way into the home while spraying them with a chemical and physically assaulting them. Deputies say they tied the couple up with duct tape in their kitchen, then robbed them.

Court documents show the couple was then moved to their basement and tied up with an extension cord and vacuum cord. One of the men was with them in the basement and destroyed their property by breaking glass and knocking things over.

According to court documents, the men found a locked safe and asked the elderly man for the code, but he refused. Lentz and Rush then beat the couple leaving injuries to both.

Deputies say they stole several things, including guns, cap guns, and the couple’s Ford Mustang. According to investigators, they also stole the woman’s cell phone.

The couple freed themselves and called 911. Deputies say they tracked the Mustang to a neighborhood nearby. They arrested the two men, finding more evidence of the crime.

According to court documents, during a post-arrest interview, Lentz told investigators he purchased the elderly woman’s cell phone from an unknown homeless man on Commercial Street near a school. Lentz did not say anything else.

Investigators attempted to interview Rush about the incident, but court records show he did not wish to make any statements.

“I am appalled by this disgusting act of violence against two of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Sheriff Jim Arnott. “Thank God these elderly victims survived this prolonged attack. I am extremely proud of the excellent work of the deputies and detectives at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to their dedication and skill, these two thugs are locked up where they need to be.”

