Driver, passenger in trunk arrested during traffic stop

Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were...
Frantazia Dixon (left) and Decarlos Clemons, Jr. (right), both of Charleston, Mo., were arrested after a new police camera system spotted their vehicle in Cape Girardeau Saturday night, Feb. 25.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop Saturday night, February 25, led to the arrest of a Charleston, Missouri, man and woman.

According to Cape Girardeau police, one of a series of license plate reader cameras in the city alerted officers there was a vehicle being driven by a person with an active warrant.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took the driver identified as 22-year-old Frantazia Dixon into custody on an arrest warrant out of Paducah.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found 29-year-old Decarlos Clemons, Jr. in the trunk.

Clemons, Jr. was also taken into custody.

Police said he had a U.S. warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and a warrant arrest out of Paducah.

The police department credits the recent installation of the license plate reader cameras throughout the city, known as the “FLOCK” system, in locating the vehicle Dixon and Clemons, Jr. were in.

Cape Girardeau police said the FLOCK system cameras are linked nationwide and are used to track stolen vehicles, catch wanted individuals and help with criminal investigations.

